Clovis Roy, 78, of Harrodsburg, widower of Shirley Releford Roy, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell-James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg. Born May 30, 1943, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Delmer and Francis (Gadberry) Roy. He was a retired farmer and employee...

HARRODSBURG, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO