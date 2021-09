Apple and Epic Games, aren't exactly friends right now. The giant tech companies recently went head-to-head in court regard in-app purchases as developers (no matter the size) have had to pay Apple part of the funds they earn through their app store, automatically. At the end of the trial, the court ruled that Apple would have to, from now on, allow developers to provide alternative ways for consumers to pay for their products that don't go through Apple, which sounds like a win for Epic. But Apple obviously isn't happy.

