CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Jared Zhang

By Editorial: On loss and tradition
Brown Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Long COVID initiative investigates long-term COVID-19 effects. Of the millions of people who have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, most have recovered within a few weeks, according to the Mayo Clinic. But some people continue to experience symptoms after they begin to test negative, a condition known as long COVID.

www.browndailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brown Daily Herald

Tufekci and Jha discuss failures of COVID-19 response in virtual talk

Dr. Zeynep Tufekci, a sociologist who emerged as one of academia’s most prominent voices during the COVID-19 pandemic, joined Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the University’s School of Public Health, in a virtual conversation Wednesday afternoon. The two come from differing academic backgrounds: Jha is a physician and public health...
SCIENCE
Brown Daily Herald

The Brown Daily Herald

Between waves of COVID-19 cases and a steady rise in the vaccination rate on College Hill, Brown’s campus was alive again in the summer of 2021. Rather than staying at home, the majority of the class of 2024 returned to school for a summer semester, a component of the University’s three-semester ...
COLLEGES
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health

What Is Aspiration Pneumonia? Doctors Explain Symptoms, Causes, and Treatments

This type of pneumonia is usually more common in older adults or immunocompromised individuals, but it can happen to anyone. There are two types of pneumonia that commonly come to mind when talking about the condition: viral pneumonia (pneumonia caused by a virus) and bacterial pneumonia (pneumonia caused by bacteria). But the lung infection can be caused by much more than just viral or bacterial intruders—and sometimes, it may not be caused by germs (aka microbes) at all; at least not at first.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#University Professor#Covid#The Mayo Clinic#Braingate#Bvp#Salomon Awards#Lifespan#Pfizer Biontech
MedicalXpress

New potential factor contributing to severity of COVID-19 identified

The University of Kent's School of Biosciences and the Institute of Medical Virology at Goethe-University, Frankfurt am Main, have identified a protein that may critically contribute to severe forms of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While many individuals develop only mild or no symptoms upon SARS-CoV-2 infection,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
SCIENCE
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
Brown Daily Herald

Grace Williams

MPH students volunteer at PVD Health Equity Vaccine Clinic. The City of Providence and Lotus Noire Health held a Health Equity vaccine clinic at Scalabrini Dukcevich Center Monday. Master’s students from the School of Public Health volunteered by checking in patients, offering translation services and answering questions community members had about the vaccination ...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Editorials

To incoming first-years: As you prepare to join our campus ranks in a semester like no other, we write to share words of wisdom (we hope) that may help guide you through the months ahead. When you were completing your applications last fall, we imagine none of you envisioned spending your first semester ...
COLLEGES
Brown Daily Herald

Gaya Gupta

Paxson responds to Anti-Black Racism Task Force recommendations, elicits mixed reactions from members. As several million Americans protested for Black Lives Matter in June 2020, organizations, companies and schools alike published messages to show their support of the movement and set forth initiatives to combat racial injustices. BSU hosts fourth...
SOCIETY
Brown Daily Herald

Shilpa Sajja

UCS holds internal elections during first general body meeting of the fall. The Undergraduate Council of Students held internal elections for the positions of Undergraduate Finance Board first-year representative, UFB-UCS liaison, UFB at-large representative and UCS transfer and resumed undergraduate education affairs representative at its first general body meeting of the ...
COLLEGES
Brown Daily Herald

Jack Walker

As students settle into the rhythm of the first fully in-person semester in nearly two years, an unlikely population has also joined them in their return to Brown’s campus: Mephitis mephitis, or the striped skunk. Since the start of the semester, skunk sightings have spiked on College Hill. Jeff Shesol...
WILDLIFE
Brown Daily Herald

University reopens indoor dining

The University will reopen indoor dining Friday following a drop in COVID-19 cases among students, after temporarily moving to take-out only dining in response to a spike, according to a Wednesday evening email from Russell Carey ’91 MA’06, executive vice president for planning and policy. The other temporary restrictions that...
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

Harvard Moves First-Year MBA Classes Online Temporarily Due To ‘Steady Rise In Breakthrough Infections’

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard Business School is temporarily moving some classes online as breakthrough COVID cases among students rise. All first-year MBA students, along with some in their second year, will take classes remotely through at least Sunday, Oct. 3. “In recent days, we’ve seen a steady rise in breakthrough infections among our student population, despite high vaccination rates and frequent testing,” a Harvard Business School spokesman said in a statement. “Contact tracers who have worked with positive cases highlight that transmission is not occurring in classrooms or other academic settings on campus. Nor is it occurring among individuals who are masked.” Harvard Business School is asking all students to “eliminate unmasked indoor activities, limit in-person interactions with others outside their household, move all group gatherings online, and cancel group travel.” COVID testing for students will now take place three times per week. Harvard says 96% of employees and 95% of students are vaccinated.  
HARVARD, MA
CBS Miami

National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection. Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.” After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods. The National Institutes of Health has...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Brown Daily Herald

Estelle Zhu

U. expands list of study abroad programs for spring 2022. The Office of International Programs has expanded the list of available study abroad programs for the spring 2022 semester after offering a limited selection in the fall due to COVID-19, it announced in a Sept. 15 Today@Brown message. The University will offer 18 programs — up from the 10 offered ...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy