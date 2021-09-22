Mike Norvell on Wednesday: OL depth and versatility being tested, GPS feedback on Tuesday’s practice, and more
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell speaks on Wednesday. He spoke about the health of the offensive line, having to rely on some new faces at times in practice like offensive tackle Lloyd Willis, and a player like Darius Washington being forced into multiple spots. He spoke about what feedback on load management told him about Tuesday’s practice. He discussed those subjects and more. The full video interview is below:247sports.com
Comments / 0