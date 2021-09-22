Mike Norvell on Wednesday: OL depth and versatility being tested, GPS feedback on Tuesday’s practice, and more

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media at length on Monday, discussing his team's 20-17 loss to Jacksonville State. "Looking back at some of the mistakes we made, especially there late, the number of missed assignments late in the game is something that we've just got to maintain focus on the play. Not get caught up in the outside circumstances, the emotion of it, trying to do so much rather than just going and trusting the fundamentals and trust the things that we need to do in order to execute.

