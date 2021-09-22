CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Mike Norvell on Wednesday: OL depth and versatility being tested, GPS feedback on Tuesday’s practice, and more

By Chris Nee
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell speaks on Wednesday. He spoke about the health of the offensive line, having to rely on some new faces at times in practice like offensive tackle Lloyd Willis, and a player like Darius Washington being forced into multiple spots. He spoke about what feedback on load management told him about Tuesday’s practice. He discussed those subjects and more. The full video interview is below:

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dear Florida State, fire Mike Norvell and hire Deion Sanders already

Florida State and Deion Sanders feels like a perfect match, and an ESPN analyst expects it to happen. Florida State fell to 0-2 on the season with last Saturday’s loss to Jacksonville State, the program’s first loss to an FCS program since that label has existed. Head coach Mike Norvell offered a fireable excuse for the Seminoles’ defense on the game-winning hail mary. To say Norvell is on the hot seat is an understatement.
FLORIDA STATE
Tomahawk Nation

VIDEO: Mike Norvell reviews Jacksonville State loss at Monday presser

Florida State football is coming off their worst loss in program history, a 20-17 last-second loss to Jacksonville State, as they head into Wake Forest game week. The Seminoles will head to Wake Forest with an 0-2 record. FSU’s game in Winston-Salem will be its first road game and first ACC matchup season.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
247Sports

Florida State football: Mike Norvell says team not giving up on season

Florida State second-year coach Mike Norvell knew he inherited a difficult situation with the Seminoles. He admits Saturday's loss to Jacksonville State was an unexpected low point. His players are resilient and will not hang their heads after a devastating setback, he said. Florida State is a 6.5-point underdog heading...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Mike Norvell goes in-depth on Monday about JSU loss, need for response

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media at length on Monday, discussing his team's 20-17 loss to Jacksonville State. "Looking back at some of the mistakes we made, especially there late, the number of missed assignments late in the game is something that we've just got to maintain focus on the play. Not get caught up in the outside circumstances, the emotion of it, trying to do so much rather than just going and trusting the fundamentals and trust the things that we need to do in order to execute.
FLORIDA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

How is Mike Norvell’s FSU tenure different than Willie Taggart’s?

The worst loss in Florida State’s modern era — a 20-17 walk-off defeat to Jacksonville State — has sparked a series of unpleasant questions about the Seminoles. We’ll start here: How is FSU any different now under Mike Norvell than it was under Willie Taggart?. Taggart was fired nine games...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
FanSided

Florida State football: 5 realistic candidates to replace Mike Norvell

After an inexplicable loss to Jacksonville State Saturday night, here are five realistic candidates to replace Mike Norvell as Florida State football coach. On Saturday night, the Florida State Seminoles felt like a shoo-in to beat Jacksonville State after ralling to give Notre Dame a test in their season opener. What came was a tight game, and loss on a Hail Mary. It was the program’s first ever loss to an FCS program, which head coach Mike Norvell called “totally unacceptable” as he offered a fireable excuse.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Mike Norvell can salvage FSU where his predecessor failed

If Mike Norvell is going to salvage his Florida State tenure, he can start this week in a fitting location: the site of his predecessor’s point-of-no-return. Willie Taggart’s seat began to scorch after his Wake Forest debacle in 2019. Losing 22-20 on the road to a middling ACC opponent was bad enough. But the real problem was how it unfolded.
FLORIDA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Schoffel: Norvell's biggest test isn't winning back fans or any future foes

Imagine, for a moment, that just one slight detail changed the course of events inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night. Maybe that linebacker Kalen DeLoach had hit Jacksonville State's quarterback a little bit lower after he threw what should have been a game-clinching interception in the fourth quarter. Or...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#American Football
247Sports

Mike Norvell talks on Wednesday of offensive inefficiencies, quarterbacks, player leadership, and more

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke after Wednesday’s practice. He discussed offensive inefficiencies for the Seminoles, player leadership, both quarterbacks, the return of wide receiver Ontaria Wilson, an injury update on Byron Turner Jr., and more. Some select quotes from Norvell appear below. Opening statement: "Thought we...
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

FSU football: One major concern from Mike Norvell’s press conference

FSU football head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media Monday as the team prepares for their first road game in 2021 at Wake Forest. Coach Norvell looked visibly shaken in the early part of the press conference, and it seems the weight of the first-ever FSU loss against an FCS opponent wore on him. Rightfully so, FSU is a job where expectations are high no matter what, and I think he understands that expectation even better now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tomahawk Nation

Mike Norvell takes blame for loss to Wake Forest

Florida State football is 0-3 after an uncompetitive 35-14 loss at Wake Forest. This is the first time since 1976 that the Seminoles have started 0-3. Mike Norvell is now 3-9 in his FSU career. The ‘Noles have scored three second-half points over their last two games and turned the ball over six times in Winston-Salem. After the loss, Norvell met with the media and took the blame for the second straight week. Here’s some of what the head coach had to say:
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Believe it or not, this stat proves Mike Norvell is even worse than Willie Taggart

Florida State had not had an 0-3 start to the season in nearly five decades — until Mike Norvell’s team clinched it on Saturday. Things are not going great for the Florida State Seminoles for the 2021 season. There was promise after the team lost a heartbreaking, overtime game against Notre Dame for their season opener, which then vanished after they lost to Jacksonville State on a Hail Mary. As it turns out, things got even worse for head coach Mike Norvell.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Former Florida State quarterback offers thoughts on Mike Norvell

The Seminoles are 0-3 for the first time in 45 years and the entire college football world is sharing their opinions on head coach Mike Norvell. Former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell discussed his thoughts on Norvell during the latest episode of the 'Cover 3 Podcast' on Tuesday. While some...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy