Theory of bubbles lifts cell biology into a new, more quantitative era

The decline of biodiversity is one of the greatest societal challenges of the 21st century. This is why “Biodiversity and the Future of Diversity” was chosen as the topic of this year’s Annual Assembly of the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, which is being held in Halle (Saale) on Friday, 24 September, and Saturday, 25 September. Researchers are coming together for two days to discuss why biodiversity must be preserved and promoted and how this can be achieved. Anja Karliczek, the German Federal Minister of Education and Research, and Dr. Reiner Haseloff, Minister-President of the State of Saxony-Anhalt, gave opening remarks in the morning. All Annual Assembly sessions are being livestreamed.

