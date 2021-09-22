CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Theory of bubbles lifts cell biology into a new, more quantitative era

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heady math that describes how bubbles form in a glass of Champagne has inspired a framework for engineering living cells. A study published Sep. 22 in Nature details how an established physics theory governing bubble and droplet formation led to a new understanding of the principles organizing the contents of living cells. The work marks a seismic shift in researchers' ability both to understand and control the complex soft materials within our cells.

healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
EurekAlert

Organic molecule remnants found in nuclei of ancient dinosaur cells

A team of scientists from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and from the Shandong Tianyu Museum of Nature (STM) has isolated exquisitely preserved cartilage cells in a 125-million-year-old dinosaur from Northeast China that contain nuclei with remnants of organic molecules and chromatin. The study was published in Communications Biology on Sept. 24.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Polymer Can Boost Solar Cell Performance

Skoltech researchers and their colleagues have synthesized a new conjugated polymer for organic electronics using two different chemical reactions and shown the impact of the two methods on its performance in organic and perovskite solar cells. The paper was published in the journal Macromolecular Chemistry and Physics. As the world...
CHEMISTRY
MySanAntonio

Labroots Announces One-Day Agenda at its 5th Annual Cell Biology Online Event

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, today announced Cell Biology 2021 virtual event, marking its 5th year, hosted on September 22, 2021. With an anticipated attendance of over 11,000 participants, the conference provides its distinguished speakers a unique opportunity to interact and share their research and advancements with the global life science community.
SCIENCE
#Cell Biology#Aerospace Engineering#Materials Engineering#Bubbles#The Cell#Princeton University#The Kyoto University#The Princeton Center
EurekAlert

Human activity and biodiversity: Leopoldina Annual Assembly discusses the value and protection of diversity

The decline of biodiversity is one of the greatest societal challenges of the 21st century. This is why “Biodiversity and the Future of Diversity” was chosen as the topic of this year’s Annual Assembly of the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, which is being held in Halle (Saale) on Friday, 24 September, and Saturday, 25 September. Researchers are coming together for two days to discuss why biodiversity must be preserved and promoted and how this can be achieved. Anja Karliczek, the German Federal Minister of Education and Research, and Dr. Reiner Haseloff, Minister-President of the State of Saxony-Anhalt, gave opening remarks in the morning. All Annual Assembly sessions are being livestreamed.
SCIENCE
sciencex.com

Novel cell engineering method for drug discovery, biologics and cell therapy

Chromovert is an addition to the cell and genetic engineer's toolkit. The technology has been demonstrated for making cell lines and cell-based assays for drug discovery of a broad diversity of challenging ion channel and GPCR drug targets. The largely automated process may be used to implement "drugomics" as a new branch of the -omics sciences for "drug discovery at scale."
SCIENCE
Asia Media

New research hub to focus on quantum biology

The California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA has formed a new center dedicated to interdisciplinary research on the possible quantum underpinnings of biological processes. Academic centers specializing in quantum biosciences already exist in the United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, Denmark and Japan, but the Quantum Biology Center at UCLA is the first such hub in the U.S.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Artificial intelligence may be set to reveal climate-change tipping points

Researchers are developing artificial intelligence that could assess climate change tipping points. The deep learning algorithm could act as an early warning system against runaway climate change. Chris Bauch, a professor of applied mathematics at the University of Waterloo, is co-author of a recent research paper reporting results on the...
SCIENCE
Science
EurekAlert

New imaging method for the detection of gastric lymphomas

A new imaging technique for the detection of MALT lymphomas, malignant tumours of the lymphatic system, could probably save patients numerous gastroscopies. A study group of MedUni Wien achieved a high imaging accuracy by way of PET/MR and by using a PET Tracer directed against a certain cell receptor. The results are currently published in the top journal "Blood" of the American Society of Hematology.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

In a gene tied to growth, scientists see glimmers of human history

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new study delves into the evolution and function of the human growth hormone receptor gene, and asks what forces in humanity’s past may have driven changes to this vital piece of DNA. The research shows, through multiple avenues, that a shortened version of the gene —...
SCIENCE
socc.edu

Physics & Astronomy Lecture: A New Era in Solar Observations

Coos Bay, OR – Southwestern Oregon Community College announces the start of the 2021-22 Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series welcoming Dr. Holly Gilbert, Director of the National Center for Atmospheric Research High Altitude Observatory. In her talk “A New Era in Solar Observations” Dr. Gilbert will discuss some of the current solar and heliospheric observations (both space-based and ground-based) and the scientific implications thereof. Join us for this fascinating subject on October 6, 2021, at 6:30 pm via Livestream at https://livestream.com/swocc/physicsandastronomy2021-22.
ASTRONOMY
EurekAlert

Radiation therapy reprograms heart muscle cells to younger state

New research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that radiation therapy can reprogram heart muscle cells to what appears to be a younger state, fixing electrical problems that cause a life-threatening arrhythmia without the need for a long-used, invasive procedure. In that invasive procedure — catheter...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

New Insights on the Genetic Regulation of Blood Cells

Genetic causes of traits and diseases are being intensively researched today. And more than 250,000 such connections are now known. In many of these cases, however, it is unclear how the genetic variant found affects the corresponding trait. One possible explanation is that the genetic variant affects gene expression, that is, how the gene is read, and thus alters trait expression.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Sunlight exposure guidelines may need to be revised, researchers warn

Previously published solar exposure guidelines for optimal vitamin D synthesis based on a study of skin samples may need to be revised, according to new research published today in PNAS. A study by researchers from King’s College London, with support from the NIHR Guy’s and St Thomas’ Biomedical Research Centre,...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Discovery of mechanics of drug targets for COVID-19

A team of international researchers, including McGill Professor Stéphane Laporte, have discovered the working mechanism of potential drug targets for various diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and even COVID-19. The findings published in Molecular Cell uncover the inner workings of cell receptors that are involved in cancer progression and inflammatory diseases.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Creating order by mechanical deformation in dense active matter

Living or biological systems cannot be easily understood using the standard laws of physics, such as thermodynamics, as scientists would for gases, liquids or solids. Living systems are active, demonstrating fascinating properties such as adapting to their environment or repairing themselves. Exploring the questions posed by living systems using computer simulations, researchers at the University of Göttingen have now discovered a novel type of ordering effect generated and sustained by a simple mechanical deformation, specifically steady shear. The results were published in PNAS.
CHEMISTRY
EurekAlert

Dinosaurs’ ascent driven by volcanoes powering climate change

The rise of dinosaurs coincided with environmental changes driven by major volcanic eruptions over 230 million years ago, a new study reveals. The Late Triassic Carnian Pluvial Episode (CPE) saw an increase in global temperature and humidity - creating a major impact on the development of animal and plant life, coinciding with the establishment of modern conifers.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Zen stones naturally placed atop pedestals of ice: a phenomenon finally understood

Like a work of art enshrined in a museum, some stones end up on a pedestal of ice in nature, with no human intervention. This “Zen stone” phenomenon, named after the stacked stones in Japanese gardens, appears on the surface of frozen lakes, Lake Baikal (Russia) in particular. These structures result from the phenomenon of sublimation, which causes a body, in this case ice, to change from solid to gaseous form without the intermediary form of a liquid. This was recently demonstrated by researchers from the CNRS and l’Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1,1 who reproduced the phenomenon in the laboratory. They showed that the shade created by the stone hinders the solar irradiance that sublimates the ice, thereby sculpting the pedestal. This research has helped bring to light and understand a rare phenomenon of sublimation within a natural context on Earth. It was published in the journal PNAS during the week of 27 September 2021.
VISUAL ART

