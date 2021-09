WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Some parents in the McGuffey School District say there’s been an overwhelming number of people submitting mask exemptions for their kids. They say this is very concerning as the Delta variant continues to spread. School board member Zonie Jackson posted a link to the mask exemption form on her Facebook page, stating no other documentation is required and students don’t need a doctor’s note of any kind. The form is also on the district’s website. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “It means nobody is going to wear a mask, and it means even kids who can’t wear a mask...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO