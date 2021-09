In Zhytomyr, Ukraine, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) works with the Regional TB Dispensary to treat patients who have drug-resistant forms of tuberculosis (DR-TB). Most patients in this program can be treated with an all-oral course of medication—including the new medications delamanid and bedaquiline—instead of the painful injections that were previously used and caused serious side-effects. After patients are treated with a short course of DR-TB medication, they are discharged with additional treatments they can take at home, allowing them to get back to their lives, families, and careers sooner. But many patients still struggle to keep taking their medication for the full 9 to 12 months.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO