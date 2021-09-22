CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura David

By Editorial: On loss and tradition
Brown Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘I’m not the same as they are’: Civil rights veteran Ray Rickman runs for state senate. Ray Rickman never thought he would run for office again after a decades-long career in Rhode Island politics. But in August, the former state representative and civil rights veteran tossed his hat in the ring once more and announced his candidacy in Rhode Island’s District 3 State Senate primary. ...

www.browndailyherald.com

Brown Daily Herald

Stella Olken-Hunt

After years of leading, teaching, listening and advising, Dean Gail Cohee is set to retire from her position of as director of the Sarah Doyle Center for Women and Gender come December. 'Our work is just beginning': the Slavery and Justice Report at 15 years. By Stella Olken-Hunt | September...
Brown Daily Herald

Grace Williams

MPH students volunteer at PVD Health Equity Vaccine Clinic. The City of Providence and Lotus Noire Health held a Health Equity vaccine clinic at Scalabrini Dukcevich Center Monday. Master’s students from the School of Public Health volunteered by checking in patients, offering translation services and answering questions community members had about the vaccination ...
CBS Boston

Bob Dylan Coming To Boston For One Show In November

BOSTON (CBS) – Bob Dylan is coming to Boston. The legendary folk singer and Nobel Prize winner announced his Fall tour Monday. He will play the Wang Theatre on Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and the Boch Center box office, You can also call (800) 982-ARTS (2787). The “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour is also stopping in Providence the day before on Friday, November 26. Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” recently came in fourth on Rolling Stone’s updated list of the top 500 songs of all-time. Bob Dylan's Fall U.S. tour dates have been announced. The first dates go on sale starting Friday, October 1. See the https://t.co/2JlPRa6O0z On Tour page at https://t.co/IlnO4bZY4Z for dates and ticket information! pic.twitter.com/RfO0wmSYJU — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) September 27, 2021 For more information on the tour click here.
