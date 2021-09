Despite being a short-lived show, Firefly managed to produce a lot of great characters, enough that it’s kind of tough to say that any of them are really the worst since pointing out Simon Tam as the worst among them means that he was the most out of place and the one that didn’t make a lot of sense. His place on the crew was one of convenience really since not only did he have a phobia of being empty space to start with, but it was kind of obvious that he didn’t fit in with the crew no matter that he had a useful set of skills. In a lot of shows, a medic is basically there to serve as someone who can patch people up and handle the kind of trauma that crews such as those that ran the Firefly would incur from time to time. But apart from that, his sister River was far more useful than he was since even his mannerisms kept him from really connecting with anyone in a big way unless he happened to be drunk.

