The Herald is excited to launch a newly redesigned website today. In an era when the bulk of news is consumed online, and in our first website rework since 2015, we sought to update our site’s design and enhance reader engagement by increasing its accessibility and building in more space for innovative multimedia journalism. At the same time, with feedback from our staff and alumni, we aimed to maintain the essence and character of our previous website to ensure the new site feels familiar and easy to navigate.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO