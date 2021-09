DarkTrace shares surged on Wednesday after the cybersecurity firm lifted its expectations for FY22 amid solid demand. In its results for the year to the end of June, DarkTrace said it now expects year-on-year revenue growth of 35% to 37%, up from previous guidance of between 29% and 32%. This is driven by a year-on-year increase in constant currency annual recurring revenue growth of 34% to 36%, up from previous guidance of 32% to 34%.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO