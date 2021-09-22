Blowing up medieval gunpowder recipes

It’s really not easy starting your own medieval settlement, as we’ve found out before, but as long as you take care of the basics, then you can at least be sure you’re probably going to survive. Other than shelter, one of the most basic needs you’ll have is a steady supply of food, and the best way to do that is farming. If you’re looking for a few pointers on how best to get started farming, then our Medieval Dynasty farming guide is your best bet.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO