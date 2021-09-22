Mule deer buck illegally killed with pellet gun in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a mule deer buck in Pocatello. On the afternoon of Aug. 30, Idaho Fish and Game received a call about a dead deer located on the 900 block of Bryan Road in Pocatello in a residential yard. Fish and Game personnel thought they were responding to the aftermath of a deer/vehicle collision—an event that happens all too often in the Pocatello and Chubbuck communities. However, after further investigation, Fish and Game officers determined the buck had been killed with a pellet gun.