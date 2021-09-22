Maurine Garcia
Maurine Garcia, 80, of Galt died from cancer on Aug. 19, 2021. She was born April 6, 1941 in Mission, Texas and raised in McAllen, Texas. After moving to California, she was a homemaker and then worked as a presser at Guild Cleaners, and in the JC Penney’s catalog and credit department. She loved sewing, crafting, spending time with family, and reading mystery books. She enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids play sports, and cooking specialty meals for holiday celebrations and family gatherings.www.galtheraldonline.com
