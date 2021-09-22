Fast Five Quiz: Herpes Zoster Facts vs Fiction
Herpes zoster (shingles) is a typically painful dermatomal rash that occurs with reactivation of varicella-zoster virus (VZV) that was dormant within dorsal root ganglia. Symptoms typically start with pain along the affected dermatome, which is followed in 2-3 days by a vesicular eruption. Although the prognosis is usually excellent, herpes zoster in immunocompromised patients can lead to death from encephalitis, hepatitis, or pneumonitis.reference.medscape.com
