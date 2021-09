Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday demanded "some kind of solution" to prevent another club-v-country row over Covid quarantine rules for World Cup qualifiers. Eight Brazilian Premier League players -- including Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho -- were called-up by Brazil coach Tite for the next round of 2022 qualifiers in October. Premier League clubs refused to release players earlier this month for matches in countries on the British government's 'red' list because of the 10-day quarantine rule facing returning travellers. In response, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and three other national associations asked FIFA to bar the players from club duty for five days before withdrawing their request a day before the next round of Premier League fixtures.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO