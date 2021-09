The Red Sox may not be in the playoff hunt without Garrett Whitlock, and now they’re hoping they don’t lose their star rookie reliever at the worst possible time. Whitlock suddenly left Sunday’s win over the Orioles with right pectoral tightness. After issuing a leadoff walk in the seventh inning, a Red Sox trainer came out to see Whitlock and he was removed from the game. The team is now in a waiting pattern as they find out the severity of the injury.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO