Despite the hopes, and definite signs, that the graphics card situation was on a road to recovery over the early part of the Summer this year, the last couple of months have, quite frankly, been showing a rather disturbing trend of a return to the bad, and sadly not so old, days. – Put simply, it does appear that GPU prices are on the up, and following a report via TechSpot, that news appears to be, once again, confirmed!

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO