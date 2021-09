NFL talent comes from a wide variety of college ball conferences. Whether from the Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12, or Sunbelt, recruiters are always on the look out for new players that have the potential to beef up their rosters in the professional league. The MAC, or Mid-American, is one such conference that has a significant representation in the NFL, with athletes traditionally coming from a selection of 12 different teams across the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision. Perhaps most famous is long-time Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger who hails from the MAC’s Miami RedHawks. Nowadays, there are many other former MAC members who are impacting the NFL, especially as a brand-new season gets underway. In this article we take a look at five who represent different franchises in both the NFC and AFC.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO