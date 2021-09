In case you missed it, NBC’s The Voice is back and Season 21 is shaping up to be one of its best yet with the addition of new coach Ariana Grande. As we head into Part 2 of the Blind Auditions, we’re giving viewers an exclusive sneak peek at one talented performer who is making a mark on the competition with her debut. Gymani is one of The Voice‘s bold hopefuls who is tackling none other than coach Ariana’s own song, “pov” for her Blind Audition.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO