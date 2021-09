Seekonk, MA – Help Operation Gratitude give a sweet thank you to deployed troops, local military units, veterans, and first responders. Drop-off your excess Halloween candy donation at Seekonk Public Library Monday, November 1 through Friday, November 5 for collection. No donations can be taken after November 5. Individually wrapped, fun- or bite-sized candy is accepted. Chocolate candy is accepted, too. Please note: powdered candy, unwrapped, and homemade items WILL NOT be accepted. Join grateful Americans across the country sharing their excess Halloween candy. The Military & First Responders who receive your sweet treats will thank you, too!

SEEKONK, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO