NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Tuesday, CBS2 welcomed Lonnie Quinn back after a couple of weeks recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Lonnie was vaccinated, which hopefully mitigated his symptoms. He followed all safety protocols and we are happy for his return. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here He spoke briefly about his time away from the station during the CBS2 News at 5 & 6 p.m., and later recorded the following video with more details on what exactly happened, along with offering some advice for those of you out there that test positive.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO