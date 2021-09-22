CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

 4 days ago

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 45.6% from USD 1.73 Billion in 2019 to USD 34.1 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. AI as a service (AIaaS) is an artificial intelligence outsourcing service that is provided by a third party to enables big organizations and SMEs to explore growth avenues without high investment for initial installation. Most smart vendors, be it consultants, software firms, or professional service firms, partner with or offer organizations that can offer a full suite of services to help support a large-scale Artificial Intelligence solution. Major tech giants, such as IBM, Microsoft, Google, and other leading players, have aggressively implemented Artificial Intelligence solutions and services as an important part of their technologies.

houstonmirror.com

Dairy Products Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis and Forecast To 2028

The global dairy products market was valued at 494.5 billion in 2020 and is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 2.8% during the projected period. Milk and other dairy parts are an essential part of the diet of many people globally. The dairy products are rich in Vitamin A, D, calcium, phosphorous, and riboflavin. As a part of a healthy diet, people often prefer low-fat, lactose, and cholesterol-free dairy products.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

"The Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market is latest report published by Fusion Market Research provides comprehensive information, overview of the demands and describe Impact of Covid-19 of the market during the forecast period 2021–2027" When it comes to surviving in a highly competitive market, then proper marketing plan is an...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Over the top (OTT) Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

The over-the-top (OTT) market is expected to grow from USD 40 billion in 2018 to USD 128 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The rapid proliferation of smartphones and portable devices, very low or no cost of availing OTT services with a growing tendency towards original content and live video streaming is expected to drive the growth of OTT market. Other factors estimated to fuel the market growth are increasing use on internet, availability of high speed internet services, free trials of OTT services, upsurge in adoption of Cloud Media Processing, experimentation with new models for content monetization, consolidation and strategic partnership among competitors, high tendency to use social media and the upgrade the OTT services without the need to invest in infrastructure development.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bostonnews.net

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 1,723 million in 2018 to USD 2,156 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period. Growth in the number of theft or shoplifting incidents reported at retail stores of merchandise & books, increasing profits in the retail markets, growing need for better merchandise management, logistics control, and customer experience, which increases the profit margin, and the operational processes in the retail stores, emergence of walk-in shopping complexes in place of traditional stores and need for better security systems across various industries and applications against thefts are some of the driving factors of the market.
ELECTRONICS
houstonmirror.com

Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3019.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The embedded sim (eSIM) market is forecasted to grow exponentially over the forecast timeframe owing to the growing adoption of IoT connected devices in manufacturing. The rising implementation of smart solutions across the globe is expected to further propel the market growth. Furthermore, the growing government initiatives to implement electric vehicle is expected to augment the market growth as eSIM has several advanced functionalities in electric vehicles.
NFL
bostonnews.net

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market To Strike Growth Based On Advanced Technology (Reaching ~US$ 979 Million) From 2019 to 2029

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market is bound to reach ~US$ 979 Million at a CAGR of 20% between 2019 to 2029. The modern-day situation says that the healthcare sector is witnessing an optimization and reposition of the business models to obtain enhanced patient outcomes. With real-time analytics known to improve patient care and the fact that consumers are shifting towards the preventive model of care, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness greater strides in the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

CMMS Software Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' by 2026 | FasTrak, FMX, Sierra

Latest survey on Global CMMS Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of CMMS Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global CMMS Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus), IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, Spacewell, JDM Technology, MVP Plant, DPSI, MRI (Real Asset Management), FasTrak, FMX, Sierra, Orion IXL Bhd, Ultimo, JLL (JLL (Corrigo), EZOfficeInventory, CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks), Maxpanda, eWorkOrders, Ashcom Technologies, Landport & Megamation Systems.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

IT Training Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions

The latest independent research document on Global IT Training examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IT Training study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IT Training market report advocates analysis of CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, New Horizon, Tech Data, Corpex, Dell EMC, ExecuTrain, Fast Lane, GP Strategies, Progility (ILX Group), Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions, Learning Tree International, NetCom Learning, NIIT, Onlc Training Centers, QA, SkillSoft, TTA, LearnQuest, Tedu & Itcast.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Avanset, Kaplan, Innovative Knowledge

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Shoe Store Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber

Global Shoe Store Software Market Report, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Shoe Store Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cegid, GoFrugal, Epos Now, ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber, Skulocity, pcAmerica, iVend Retail, NetSuite & Springboard Retail.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Airport Management Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA

The latest independent research document on Global Airport Management Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Airport Management Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Airport Management Software market report advocates analysis of Zamar Aero Solutions, LPT Airport Software, TAV Technology, Esp Global Services, Intersystems, Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA, ISO Gruppe, Damarel & ICTS Europe System.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Social Media Analytics Software Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Oracle, Salesforce

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Social Media Analytics Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Social Media Analytics Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Social Media Analytics Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The rising venereal diseases in animals and growing awareness among humans about artificial insemination is driving the demand for the market. The Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Artificial Insemination Market (AI) is expected to see a rise in demand due to increased animal protein consumption and increased demand for high cattle productivity & milk yields. Market players are introducing artificial insemination to meet the ever-increasing demand to breed high-quality livestock and increase efficiency. Demand has increased over the years, owing to the growing prevalence of various animal diseases, such as zoonotic diseases, and the increasing adoption of animals that follow them.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Pet Camera Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2028

The global pet camera market size is expected to reach USD 525.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.4%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Major factors accounting for the global pet camera market revenue growth are increasing adoption of pets and companion animals, growing need among the working population to monitor pets remotely, increasing expenditure on pet care and monitoring devices, and rising disposable incomes of individuals. Rising concerns about safety and comfort of pets, increasing installation of home security cameras, and technological advances in pet camera designs, features, and functionalities are among the other key factors driving growth of the global market revenue.
PET SERVICES
bostonnews.net

5G Millimeter Wave Repeater Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

The growing popularity of connected cars has been resulting in rapid adoption of 5G millimeter wave repeater globally in automobile industry. For instance, in 2021, leading provider of 5G millimeter wave technology, Movandi announced a successful demonstration of Movandi BeamXR powered mmWave repeater inside a car, for seamless 5G ultra-wideband coverage and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communications.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Aviation Insurance Market Showing Footprints for Strong Annual Sales | Allianz Group, ACE, Chubb Corp

The Global Aviation Insurance for General Aviation Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Aviation Insurance for General Aviation Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are XL Group plc, ACE Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Starr International CAo., American International Group, Munich-American Holding Corp, Allianz Group, HCC Insurance Holdings Inc., ALIGNED Insurance, Chubb Corp & Old Republic International Corp.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Service Market Acquisitions, Partnerships, And Global Regional Expansion Research Forecasts 2027

The Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Service market research goes into great detail about historical, recent, and present market trends. Furthermore, the segmentation covers market share/ranking analysis of key companies, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-by-country analysis for each region covered, and the full supply chain dynamics. This comprehensive report provides a concise analysis of regional forecasts, market size, and revenue estimates for the industry. The research also highlights the major difficulties and growth trends faced by leading manufacturers in the market's dynamic competitive spectrum.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Digital Pathology Market worth $1,054 million by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Digital Pathology Market by Product (Artificial Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type (Human, Veterinary), Application (Teleconsultation, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Pathology Market is projected to reach USD 1,054 million by 2025 from USD 553 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bostonnews.net

Aircraft Systems Market - A Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Rockwell Collins, Rolls-Royce, Raytheon, Parker

Latest published market study on Global Aircraft Systems Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Aircraft Systems space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Alcatel Alenia Space (THALES), UTAS, Northrop Grumman, Gifas, Honeywell, Raytheon, THALES, Safran, Liebherr group, Rockwell Collins, Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, GE & Parker.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

