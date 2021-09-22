Wolves in the Throne Room announce winter tour dates

36-year-old Colombian star J Balvin has recently dropped his sixth studio album, Jose. Days after the new mixtape, the artist also announced his North American tour dates. For over a decade, the artist has changed the face of Latino music with his smooth reggaeton textures and radio-ready heavy hitters. Throughout his career, J Balvin has hit many collaborative milestones, including tracks like “Mi Gente” featuring Beyoncé and “I Like it” with Cardi B. As he continues to work towards changing the narrative of Latinos in music and contributing to the ever-growing Latino cultural representation in the industry, his new album Jose arrives at a time when Balvin has claimed global superstar status. Not only is he a Latino sensation, but an international pop star.

