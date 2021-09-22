CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Wolves in the Throne Room announce winter tour dates

By Treble staff
treblezine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolves in the Throne Room have announced a winter tour in support of their new album, Primordial Arcana, which was released in August via Relapse. The band will be joined on the road by Full of Hell—who also have a new record on the way—as well as Uada. Check out their upcoming tour dates below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
