Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market Growth, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Functional Food Ingredients Market was valued at USD 68.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 113.01 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Functional foods offer enhanced benefits beyond their fundamental nutritional value. They encompass an extensive range of products. Some products are generated around a ingredient, for example, foods containing probiotics, prebiotics, or plant stanols and sterols. Other foodstuffs or drinks can be fortified with a nutrient that would not usually be present to any great extent (for instance, folic acid fortified bread or breakfast cereals).

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO