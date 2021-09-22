Healthcare Distribution Market Size, Share, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028
The global healthcare distribution market size is expected to reach USD 1,384.59 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing healthcare burden of chronic diseases among the growing geriatric population. Governments in developing countries are increasingly focusing on promoting healthcare utilization as a vital policy to enhance health outcomes and meet international obligations to make health services broadly accessible.www.bostonnews.net
