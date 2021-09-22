CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earn Extra Cash And Try New Products Too {NEW Studies For Babies, Teens, and Adults}

By Melanie Bodner
Cover picture for the articleIt’s official—fall has arrived, so why not earn some extra cash and try something new? At Consumer Product Testing Labs (CPT), you and your family can try brand new self-care and beauty products before they go on store shelves and earn money while doing it. You simply sign up, visit the CPT laboratory to qualify and pick up the product, try it at home, and revisit CPT to report back (your feedback helps shape the final product). The best part is you get to test stuff you can really use, like toothpaste, self-care items like sheet masks, and family products like baby oil and wipes. With studies updated weekly, you, your kids, and teens can all get in on the testing dates below (and earn money too!) as well as sign up for future ones. Read on to learn more about CPT and how they’re taking action to keep their panelists and staff safe with state-mandated operating guidelines. And be sure to check back here each week for updates.

