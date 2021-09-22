CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Grohl Thought Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Was Just ‘Another Cool Song for the Record’

By Chad Childers
 4 days ago
This Friday (Sept. 24) marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind album, largely considered to be the album that launched the grunge era. The record was of course bolstered by "Smells Like Teen Spirit," a song that seemingly turned the music world as most knew it at the time on its ear. But even though it turned out to be a massive hit, Dave Grohl says he didn't see it coming.

