Victoria, TX

Fall for Dance in Victoria Texas

By Ingra
 4 days ago
After hours of practice on pointe, the ballerinas and dancers of Victoria are ready to inspire you to Fall for Dance. It's the Victoria Ballet Theatres Fall for Dance one-day exclusive performance at the Leo J Welder Center for the Performing Arts on September 25th and it is a cultural community event, you don't want to miss. The one-day performance offers two shows to choose from, one at 2 pm and the second performance of the evening at 7 pm as well.

Victoria, TX
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas.

