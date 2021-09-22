Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2020-2026

The global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 18.5% CAGR to reach a valuation of USD 9.83 billion by 2027, from its valuation of USD 2.13 billion in 2019. Advent and commercialization of the 5G network technology are anticipated to boost the market's growth as the introduction of Wi-Fi-based routers and modems in the enterprises is likely to augment the speed, bandwidth, and access to the internet on the premises. The advent of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), the rising number of mobile applications, and the advancements in the network infrastructure are driving the demand for Wi-Fi hotspot solutions.