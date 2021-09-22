CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2020-2026

bostonnews.net
 4 days ago

The global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 18.5% CAGR to reach a valuation of USD 9.83 billion by 2027, from its valuation of USD 2.13 billion in 2019. Advent and commercialization of the 5G network technology are anticipated to boost the market's growth as the introduction of Wi-Fi-based routers and modems in the enterprises is likely to augment the speed, bandwidth, and access to the internet on the premises. The advent of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), the rising number of mobile applications, and the advancements in the network infrastructure are driving the demand for Wi-Fi hotspot solutions.

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Modular Data Centers Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Aceco, Eaton, Cisco

Global Modular Data Centers Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Modular Data Centers Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Flexenclosure AB, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Dell Inc., Aceco TI, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Vertiv Co., Eaton Corporation PLC, Active Power, Commscope Holding Company, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Datapod, ZTE, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Bladeroom, Baselayer Technology, LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp, Cisco & International Business Machines Corporation.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Pet Camera Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2028

The global pet camera market size is expected to reach USD 525.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.4%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Major factors accounting for the global pet camera market revenue growth are increasing adoption of pets and companion animals, growing need among the working population to monitor pets remotely, increasing expenditure on pet care and monitoring devices, and rising disposable incomes of individuals. Rising concerns about safety and comfort of pets, increasing installation of home security cameras, and technological advances in pet camera designs, features, and functionalities are among the other key factors driving growth of the global market revenue.
PET SERVICES
bostonnews.net

Digital Pathology Market worth $1,054 million by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Digital Pathology Market by Product (Artificial Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type (Human, Veterinary), Application (Teleconsultation, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Pathology Market is projected to reach USD 1,054 million by 2025 from USD 553 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bostonnews.net

Isononanoic Acid Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Isononanoic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 350.9 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of Isononanoic Acid in fragrance & flavor intensifying applications, and extensive growth of the overall cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of food-flavoring agents. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the fragrance & skin care products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of the personal care & food-flavoring products, have substantially propelled the overall Isononanoic Acid market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Wi Fi Hotspot Market#Cagr#Nokia Networks#Ipass#Alcatel Lucent#Ericsson#Motorola Solutions#Netgear#Ruckus Wireless#Cisco Systems#Ubiquiti Networks#Aruba Networks
bostonnews.net

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market To Strike Growth Based On Advanced Technology (Reaching ~US$ 979 Million) From 2019 to 2029

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market is bound to reach ~US$ 979 Million at a CAGR of 20% between 2019 to 2029. The modern-day situation says that the healthcare sector is witnessing an optimization and reposition of the business models to obtain enhanced patient outcomes. With real-time analytics known to improve patient care and the fact that consumers are shifting towards the preventive model of care, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness greater strides in the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years by 2027

Reports and Data recently published the global Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump)'s present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

5G Millimeter Wave Repeater Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

The growing popularity of connected cars has been resulting in rapid adoption of 5G millimeter wave repeater globally in automobile industry. For instance, in 2021, leading provider of 5G millimeter wave technology, Movandi announced a successful demonstration of Movandi BeamXR powered mmWave repeater inside a car, for seamless 5G ultra-wideband coverage and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communications.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
bostonnews.net

Programmable Materials Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2028

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners' size up their business further add value to the overall study.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Service Market Acquisitions, Partnerships, And Global Regional Expansion Research Forecasts 2027

The Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Service market research goes into great detail about historical, recent, and present market trends. Furthermore, the segmentation covers market share/ranking analysis of key companies, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-by-country analysis for each region covered, and the full supply chain dynamics. This comprehensive report provides a concise analysis of regional forecasts, market size, and revenue estimates for the industry. The research also highlights the major difficulties and growth trends faced by leading manufacturers in the market's dynamic competitive spectrum.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Social Media Analytics Software Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Oracle, Salesforce

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Social Media Analytics Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Social Media Analytics Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Social Media Analytics Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Immune Health Supplements Market May Set New Growth Story | NOW Foods, Nutramax Laboratories, Alticor, Bio-Tech Pharmacal

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Immune Health Supplements Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Immune Health Supplements market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Sprocket Emerging Trends in Market by 2027 with top companies market shares

Reports and Data recently published the global Sprocket Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Sprocket's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Sprocket includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Robot Vacuum Cleaners Market May Set New Growth Story | Irobot, Neato Robotics, Dyson

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Robot Vacuum Cleaners Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Robot Vacuum Cleaners market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Robot Vacuum Cleaners industry as...
ELECTRONICS
bostonnews.net

Airport Management Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA

The latest independent research document on Global Airport Management Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Airport Management Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Airport Management Software market report advocates analysis of Zamar Aero Solutions, LPT Airport Software, TAV Technology, Esp Global Services, Intersystems, Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA, ISO Gruppe, Damarel & ICTS Europe System.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Hyperimmune Globulins market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Ventilator Components Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The Global Ventilator Components Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Ventilator Components market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

IT Training Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions

The latest independent research document on Global IT Training examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IT Training study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IT Training market report advocates analysis of CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, New Horizon, Tech Data, Corpex, Dell EMC, ExecuTrain, Fast Lane, GP Strategies, Progility (ILX Group), Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions, Learning Tree International, NetCom Learning, NIIT, Onlc Training Centers, QA, SkillSoft, TTA, LearnQuest, Tedu & Itcast.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Shoe Store Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber

Global Shoe Store Software Market Report, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Shoe Store Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cegid, GoFrugal, Epos Now, ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber, Skulocity, pcAmerica, iVend Retail, NetSuite & Springboard Retail.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy