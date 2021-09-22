CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hybrid Operating Room Market Research Report | Business Opportunities, Key Strategies and Drivers 2020-2027

 4 days ago

The global hybrid operating room market size is expected to reach USD 2,366.9 Million at a steady CAGR of 12.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in number of surgical procedures and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are driving market revenue growth to a significant extent.

Sonobuoy Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Sparton, Thales Group, Ultra Electronics

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title 'Global Sonobuoy Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like Americas, APAC, EMEA and important players/vendors such as Rosoboronexport, Sociedad Anonima de Electrónica Submarina (SAES), Sparton, Thales Group, Ultra Electronics. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2021 – 2027.
Automotive Roadside Assistance Market is Booming Worldwide | Mapfre, AutoVantage, AXA Assistance

2021-2030 Report on Global Automotive Roadside Assistance Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Automotive Roadside Assistance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AAA, RACE, RAC, ADAC, International SOS, ANWB, ARC Europe Group, ACI, TCS, Allianz Global Assistance, 24 Response, CUPT, RESCUE Vehicle Services, SAHAYATA Global Assistance, TVS Auto Assist India Limited, Viking Assistance Group, Agero, Inc, AXA Assistance, Allstate Insurance Company, Mapfre, Good Sam Enterprise, AutoVantage, National General Insurance, Swedish Auto, Falck A/S, Roadside Masters, Paragon Motor Club & Access Roadside Assistance.
Modular Data Centers Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Aceco, Eaton, Cisco

Global Modular Data Centers Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Modular Data Centers Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Flexenclosure AB, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Dell Inc., Aceco TI, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Vertiv Co., Eaton Corporation PLC, Active Power, Commscope Holding Company, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Datapod, ZTE, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Bladeroom, Baselayer Technology, LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp, Cisco & International Business Machines Corporation.
Outbuilding Market: A Strong Foundation Post Covid Sets The Stage For Continued Outperformance

The Outbuilding Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
Wi-Fi as a Service Market is Going to Boom | Singtel, Telstra, Viasat, Aruba

Wi-Fi as a service (WaaS) is a cloud-based management system which allows electronic devices to connected within a specified range and also provide organizations a secure, reliable and fast WLAN access. The deployment of WaaS is simple and time-efficient it does not require installation of cable, it is managed via network operating center (NOC) which indeed helps smaller business organizations to attain fast and reliable data network. The gadgets and devices such as personal computers, smartphones, tablets, and digital cameras are compatible to connect with the internet via the wireless access point and WLAN network. Increased demand for high-speed and widespread network coverage globally is driving the market for WaaS.
Else Prepares to Launch Wide Range of Nutrition Products in Canada, in Response to High Market Demand

Plant-Powered Nutrition Product Range to consist of Baby, Toddler and Children products, to be launched Q1 2022 online and at select brick and mortar retailers. VANCOUVER, BC, September 27, 2021 - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announces that it has developed a wide range of Canada-compliant products, set to launch in Q1 2022. The product range will include baby cereals for 6+ months, a toddler nutrition product, and a line of Children's complete nutrition products. The Canada-compliant offerings are slated to launch online on Else's e-store, as well as other Canadian online retailers and brick and mortar chains.
Remind Solution Pills Reviews- Advanced Cognitive Enhancer, Price & Results

Do you require a sharp, canny, and engineer? Is it accurate to say that you are searching for the mind upgrade equation that gives quick changing experience to make you keener and sharper? Would you like to accomplish a functioning cerebrum, regardless the age is? As a rule with the developing age settling on the best choice for both great and terrible circumstances becomes troublesome on the grounds that your psyche isn't sufficiently sharp and skilled to settle on the significant choic es. In this speedy world, Remind Solution is significant that you have a sharp and mindful brain. To battle with life challenges some of the time you need it.
Action Camera Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2028

The global action camera market size is expected to reach USD 4372.7 Million In 2028 and register a steady CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors such as rapid advancements in the consumer electronics sector, rising demand for smart devices and gadgets of compact size, easy portability and versatility, rising disposable income, and increasing popularity of action cameras across the globe are driving global market revenue growth.
Air Purifier Market Size, Share, Segments, Trends, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Air Purifier Market is projected to reach USD 18.15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The usage of air cleaners is growing across countries, significantly wherever pollution levels are extraordinarily high. Factors like the rise in industrial activities, rise in urbanization, increase in pollution because of high emission from factories, and social unit activities act as the key market drivers. APAC, Europe, and North America happen to be the major regions with a high demand for air filters.
North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Programmable Materials Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2028

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners' size up their business further add value to the overall study.
Aircraft Systems Market - A Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Rockwell Collins, Rolls-Royce, Raytheon, Parker

Latest published market study on Global Aircraft Systems Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Aircraft Systems space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Alcatel Alenia Space (THALES), UTAS, Northrop Grumman, Gifas, Honeywell, Raytheon, THALES, Safran, Liebherr group, Rockwell Collins, Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, GE & Parker.
Online Travel Payment Market is Going to Boom | Airbnb, Mastercard, PayPal

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Online Travel Payment Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Online Travel Payment Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Online Travel Payment Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Smart Cities Market May Set Epic Growth Story with CISCO Systems, IBM, GE

Latest published market study on Global Smart Cities Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Smart Cities space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are CISCO Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, General Electric (GE) and Schneider Electric.
Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The rising venereal diseases in animals and growing awareness among humans about artificial insemination is driving the demand for the market. The Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Artificial Insemination Market (AI) is expected to see a rise in demand due to increased animal protein consumption and increased demand for high cattle productivity & milk yields. Market players are introducing artificial insemination to meet the ever-increasing demand to breed high-quality livestock and increase efficiency. Demand has increased over the years, owing to the growing prevalence of various animal diseases, such as zoonotic diseases, and the increasing adoption of animals that follow them.
Aviation Insurance Market Showing Footprints for Strong Annual Sales | Allianz Group, ACE, Chubb Corp

The Global Aviation Insurance for General Aviation Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Aviation Insurance for General Aviation Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are XL Group plc, ACE Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Starr International CAo., American International Group, Munich-American Holding Corp, Allianz Group, HCC Insurance Holdings Inc., ALIGNED Insurance, Chubb Corp & Old Republic International Corp.
IT Training Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions

The latest independent research document on Global IT Training examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IT Training study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IT Training market report advocates analysis of CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, New Horizon, Tech Data, Corpex, Dell EMC, ExecuTrain, Fast Lane, GP Strategies, Progility (ILX Group), Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions, Learning Tree International, NetCom Learning, NIIT, Onlc Training Centers, QA, SkillSoft, TTA, LearnQuest, Tedu & Itcast.
Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years by 2027

Reports and Data recently published the global Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump)'s present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
Digital Pathology Market worth $1,054 million by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Digital Pathology Market by Product (Artificial Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type (Human, Veterinary), Application (Teleconsultation, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Pathology Market is projected to reach USD 1,054 million by 2025 from USD 553 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.
