Starless share new video for heavy, hazy track “All the Winter”
On September 10, Chicago post-metal/shoegaze group Starless released their new album Hope Is Leaving You, a set of alternately delicate and thunderous rock that balances a shimmering ethereality with moments of raw intensity. Their music carries echoes of Mogwai and Deftones, carrying a stunning balance of dynamics, and today they’ve shared a new video for album highlight “All the Winter.” Directed by Chris Eichenseer and Starless, the clip juxtaposes clips of the band’s performance with hazy and mysterious imagery. It feels mystical and slightly ominous all at once.www.treblezine.com
Comments / 0