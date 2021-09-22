CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spray Foam Equipment Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

 4 days ago

Opportunities in the spray foam equipment market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the spray foam equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%. In this market, hydraulic is the largest segment by technology, whereas building and construction is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing residential construction and government regulations for energy efficiency.

5G Millimeter Wave Repeater Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

The growing popularity of connected cars has been resulting in rapid adoption of 5G millimeter wave repeater globally in automobile industry. For instance, in 2021, leading provider of 5G millimeter wave technology, Movandi announced a successful demonstration of Movandi BeamXR powered mmWave repeater inside a car, for seamless 5G ultra-wideband coverage and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communications.
Isononanoic Acid Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Isononanoic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 350.9 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of Isononanoic Acid in fragrance & flavor intensifying applications, and extensive growth of the overall cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of food-flavoring agents. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the fragrance & skin care products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of the personal care & food-flavoring products, have substantially propelled the overall Isononanoic Acid market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.
Veterinary Software Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Increasing companion ownership of animals, increasing spending on animal welfare, increasing product creativity and software integration are driving the demand for the market. The Global Veterinary Software Market is projected to reach USD 771.6 million in 2027. A major driving force behind the development of this market is an increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases. The increased prevalence of animal health diagnosis and monitoring services caused demand, which is anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.
Bone Conduction Devices Market 2021 Global Analysis by Key Players - AfterShokz, Cochlear Ltd., Damson, GN Store Nord AS, Medtronic Plc, Panasonic Corp., Sivantos Pte. Ltd, Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc.

The increasing demand of hearing aid devices and growing patients of hearing loss in geriatric population are the factors which are driving the growth of Bone Conduction Devices market. Furthermore, increasing research and development in manufacturing advance products will be anticipating the growth of market in forecasted period. For instance: in September 2019, MED-EL Medical Electronics launched BONERIDGE BCI 602. This new product is an upgraded version of bone conduction implant which is usable with the current and all the upcoming SAMBA audio devices.
Rubber Process Oil Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2021-2028

The global rubber process oil market is forecast to reach USD 2,927.6 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These oils are special internal lubricants that are used in the formulation of rubber, improve its physical attributes, work as cost-effective extenders, encourage the fuse of fillers and different added substances, and others.
Pet Camera Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2028

The global pet camera market size is expected to reach USD 525.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.4%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Major factors accounting for the global pet camera market revenue growth are increasing adoption of pets and companion animals, growing need among the working population to monitor pets remotely, increasing expenditure on pet care and monitoring devices, and rising disposable incomes of individuals. Rising concerns about safety and comfort of pets, increasing installation of home security cameras, and technological advances in pet camera designs, features, and functionalities are among the other key factors driving growth of the global market revenue.
Target Drones Market Research Report Including Top Key Players, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

The Global Target Drones Market is forecasted to be worth USD 7.26 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Target Drones by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, newer use cases of drone in commercial sectors, and advacment in camera & battery technology, to name a few.
The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market To Strike Growth Based On Advanced Technology (Reaching ~US$ 979 Million) From 2019 to 2029

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market is bound to reach ~US$ 979 Million at a CAGR of 20% between 2019 to 2029. The modern-day situation says that the healthcare sector is witnessing an optimization and reposition of the business models to obtain enhanced patient outcomes. With real-time analytics known to improve patient care and the fact that consumers are shifting towards the preventive model of care, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness greater strides in the forecast period.
Gummy Market 2021 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2027

Gummy Market is valued approximately USD 16.28 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. The gummy industry is booming due to the increasing global number of health-conscious consumers who want easy-to-consume supplement dose forms. The quick speed of social and technological development has resulted in unhealthy and busy lives, leading to an increase in the prevalence of CVDs and cardiac issues. According to the World Health Organization 2019, CVDs claim the lives of 17.9 million individuals each year. Omega fatty acid gummies are gaining popularity since they help to lower the risk of heart attack and are a healthy alternative for children, pregnant women, and the elderly.
Livestock Monitoring Market 2021 Global - Key Players, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027

Global Livestock Monitoring Market is valued approximately at USD 1.28 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Livestock monitoring uses IoT-enabled devices for tracking and monitoring the health of livestock, most commonly cattle. The global...
Smart Home Medical Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Apple, Companion Medical, Google

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Smart Home Medical Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Smart Home Medical Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Smart Home Medical Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Consumer Genomics Market To Reach USD 6.58 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of 20.1% | Reports and Data

Growth in genetic applications and reduction in the cost of sequencing is driving the market for consumer genomics. The global Consumer Genomics market is forecast to reach USD 6.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for in-depth knowledge of consumer's ancestry and a reduction in the price of genetic procedures are boosting the growth of the market.
Smart Mobility Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Google, Cisco, Verizon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Smart Mobility Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Smart Mobility Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Smart Mobility Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Research Report Including Top Key Players, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

The global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to reach a market size of USD 36.4 Million by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Quality check and assurance before delivering radiation treatment to a cancer patient is critical in order to maintain the radiation dose as prescribed by the doctor. Some major drivers fueling growth of the global market include enhancement of patient and machine quality assurance in radiation oncology, rising demand for tissue equivalent phantoms, and increasing number of cancer patients globally.
Concrete Surface Retarders Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2021-2028

The global concrete surface retarders market is forecast to reach USD 105.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Retarders for concrete surfaces are used to delay the initial setting time of the concrete up to an hour. They are generally used in the hot weather conditions to counter the rapid hardening due to high temperature, thus allowing them time for mixing, transporting, and placing. Retarders also act as water reducers. The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization will also drive the demand for concrete surface retarders during the forecast period. The increasing upcoming commercial, industrial, and residential projects will contribute to the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.
IT Training Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions

The latest independent research document on Global IT Training examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IT Training study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IT Training market report advocates analysis of CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, New Horizon, Tech Data, Corpex, Dell EMC, ExecuTrain, Fast Lane, GP Strategies, Progility (ILX Group), Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions, Learning Tree International, NetCom Learning, NIIT, Onlc Training Centers, QA, SkillSoft, TTA, LearnQuest, Tedu & Itcast.
Fiber Optics Market Applications, Types, Product, Report, Opportunity, Trend, Size, Growth, Top Key Players and Industry Analysis 2027

Fiber Optics Market Size – USD 4.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Increasing 5G deployment globally. The latest market intelligence study on the Fiber Optics market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the Fiber Optics market size, share, and status of the Fiber Optics market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others. The study further probes into prominent challenges, technology advancements, current trends and lucrative avenues often considered as the boosting elements for the Fiber Optics market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.
Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The rising venereal diseases in animals and growing awareness among humans about artificial insemination is driving the demand for the market. The Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Artificial Insemination Market (AI) is expected to see a rise in demand due to increased animal protein consumption and increased demand for high cattle productivity & milk yields. Market players are introducing artificial insemination to meet the ever-increasing demand to breed high-quality livestock and increase efficiency. Demand has increased over the years, owing to the growing prevalence of various animal diseases, such as zoonotic diseases, and the increasing adoption of animals that follow them.
Smart Cities Market May Set Epic Growth Story with CISCO Systems, IBM, GE

Latest published market study on Global Smart Cities Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Smart Cities space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are CISCO Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, General Electric (GE) and Schneider Electric.
