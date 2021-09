Whether you're looking for career tips to expand your existing business or all you have is an idea, you can't overestimate the power of learning from the firsthand experiences of successful businesswomen. On her weekly podcast Teach Me Something New, Brit speaks to experts from all industries and corners of the world... but personally, we particularly enjoy gleaning advice from the most successful women in business. From staying authentic to your mission to embracing the unknown, these five pieces of advice from Teach Me Something New's most famous guests will help make your business better than ever.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO