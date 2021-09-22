CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis: A 'United' Nations, navigating a fractured world

By TED ANTHONY
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — When the United Nations rose from World War II's rubble, its birth reflected a widespread aspiration that humanity could be lifted up and dispatched down a positive path — if only …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...

Book World: Washington slept there: Retracing his travels to unite the new nation

- - - Soon after his inauguration as America's first president in 1789, George Washington announced his decision to visit every state in the union. At the time, the term "United States" was a plural noun, and the recently ratified Constitution was, as one pundit put it, "a roof without walls." Washington's goal was to make himself the face of the new national government throughout a countryside where "We the People of the United States" was more a rhetorical hope than a political reality.
United Nations General Assembly

This year marks the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76), opening in New York on September 14, 2021. UNGA High-Level Week will take place September 20-24. The United States views UNGA 76 as an opportunity for the world to come together to address the most pressing global challenges of today, and to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to multilateral action in advancing global health, combating the climate crisis, promoting human rights and defending the rules-based international order.
Book World: Between 9/11 and Jan. 6, fundamental shifts and deep fractures

- - - Soon after journalist Evan Osnos returned to the United States in 2013 after a decade reporting from the Middle East and China, he took to the road, inspired by American foreign correspondent John Gunther's bestselling portrait of the nation right after World War II, "Inside U.S.A." (1947). Osnos hoped to bring Gunther's combination of outside observer and native son to his own investigation of what had happened to his country since the fateful day of Sept. 11, 2001. "Wildland: The Making of America's Fury" is the result, a sprawling, fascinating journey through the dawning decades of the 21st century. In Osnos' rendering, the election of Donald Trump in 2016 emerges not as the cause of our deep fractures but rather the culmination of many years during which the nation shattered into separate -- and unequal -- shards, with little promise of regaining its wholeness. Jan. 6, 2020, the other bookend, provides the final proof of a nation at war with itself.
United States & World

16 States Now Have Obesity Rates 35% Or Higher. That's 4 More States Than Last Year. A report based on new CDC data showed 16 states now report obesity rates of 35% or higher. That increased by four states in just a year. And those rates are rising faster among racial minorities.
Global Citizen Live generates $1.1 billion to fight poverty

NEW YORK (AP) — Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour concert that featured performances from Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, BTS and Elton John and dozens of other stars, raised more than $1.1 billion in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Scientists: Spanish volcano has entered 'low activity' phase

LA PALMA, Canary Islands (AP) — A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since it erupted last week stopped releasing large clouds of ashes …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Employer vaccine mandates convert some workers, but not all

NEW YORK (AP) — Businesses that have announced vaccine mandates say some workers who had been on the fence have since gotten inoculated against COVID-19. But many holdouts remain — a likely sign …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
'View' hosts say they had false positive COVID tests

NEW YORK (AP) — The two co-hosts of “The View” whose COVID-19 tests derailed a planned interview with Vice President Kamala Harris last week said Monday that their results turned out to be …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Analysis: US has to win in Europe to turn tide in Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Europe had players who weren't even born the last time it was beaten this badly in the Ryder Cup by what was clearly a superior American team on Midwestern soil. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

BEIJING (AP) — The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Met returns with 1st work by a Black composer in its history

NEW YORK (AP) — “We bend, we don't break. We sway!” sings the chorus in the second act of Terence Blanchard's "Fire Shut Up in My Bones.”. That is how much of the audience of about 4,000 in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...
The Independent

They said it: Leaders at the hybrid UN, in their own words

Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That's what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered in prerecorded speeches or from the rostrum at the United Nations after a yearlong pandemic break — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Monday, the sixth and final day of the 2021 debate.___“In recovering from the pandemic, we cannot revert to business as usual. We...
AFP

Mexican city becomes 'prison' for thousands of migrants

Tens of thousands of US-bound migrants stranded in an overcrowded city in southern Mexico are desperate to escape what they say feels like a huge open-air prison. "It's horrible here. You're trapped with no way out," said Fanfant Filmonor, a Haitian who arrived in Tapachula two weeks ago from Brazil, where he spent three years until losing his job. The migrants need permits so they can avoid being deported and continue their journey, but some have been waiting for months and despair is growing. Mexican authorities have arrested more than 147,000 undocumented migrants already this year -- three times more than in the same period of 2020, according to the National Migration Institute.
KOAT 7

Established in 1981 by United Nations resolutions, the

General Assembly declared the event as a day for commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace among all nations and persons. Sunday afternoon, community members gathered at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice (ACPJ) to commemorate the special day. With a variety of events, including poetry readings and musical...
