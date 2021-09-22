CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jameson Rodgers says “Cold Beer Calling My Name” is Changing His Life

wbwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJameson Rodgers is at #3 on the Billboard chart this week with his song “Cold Beer Calling My Name” featuring Luke Combs. The country music singer-songwriter shares where the song started and how it is changing his life. “‘Cold Beer Calling My Name’, man that song is slowly changing my...

www.wbwn.com

