News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares are up 17% after-hours following fourth quarter results, with EPS of ($0.48), missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29), but revenue of $261.8 million (71% year-over-year growth) coming in better than the consensus estimate of $225.29 million.

