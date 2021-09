The Newtown Library will celebrate the 14th annual Library 5k Run/Walk on Newtown Market Day, Oct. 2. Registration tables will open at 8 a.m. and the event will kick off with a yoga warm-up at 8:45 a.m. at the library. The race begins at 9 a.m. following a trail through Newtown Borough and ends outside the library, where the start of the Market Day booths and festivities are located. The race map and registration information can be found on the Newtown Library Company website.

