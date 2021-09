News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today provided third quarter 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $4.78 to $4.82 per diluted share, representing record quarterly performance. Excluding the impact from costs associated with the construction of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment of approximately $30 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, the company expects third quarter 2021 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $4.88 to $4.92 per diluted share.

