CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Tesla (TSLA) Insurance May Become Available in Texas Next Month

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk released updated details regarding the company’s in-house insurance program for Tesla vehicles. Musk said that Texas could see Tesla Insurance launch as soon as next month, and customer rates will be based on their actual driving history. Additionally, New York could see the automaker’s insurance program launch in 2022. The program plans to go international, but not in the short term.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth

Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving. The addition, announced Tuesday, follows the purchase earlier this year of CARMERA Inc., a U.S. venture that specializes in sophisticated road mapping updates made cheaper and faster by using crowdsourced information obtained from millions of net-connected Toyota vehicles. The company has not disclosed the value of either deal.Renovo develops automotive operating systems, which Toyota Motor Corp. sees as essential for developing programmed vehicles so it can transition to what...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Tesla, Canoo, Clean Energy Fuels, Alibaba And More: Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV), SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC), Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Raises Estimates on Tesla (TSLA) Ahead of 'Best-Ever Quarter' in Q3

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter raised estimates on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and reiterated an Overweight rating and a $1,200.00 per share price target after conducting a quarterly review of worldwide electric vehicle (EV) sales.
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Tesla to sell auto insurance in Texas next month

Tesla Inc. will be offering its auto insurance product to Texan drivers this coming October. The company’s plan to expand insurance availability to Texas was first reported in March. It was revealed that Tesla would be selling auto insurance in the state through its insurance partner, Redpoint County Mutual Insurance. S&P Global Market Intelligence also noted that Texas’s insurance regulator had already approved Tesla’s rates and policies.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
State
New York State
Local
Texas Cars
StreetInsider.com

Cathie Wood's ARK Sold Tesla (TSLA) on Strength, Bought UiPath (PATH) on Weakness

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cathie Wood's ARK sold 142,708 shares on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday amid gains in the stock. The firm also bought 1,382,967 shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) as shares sold off following earnings, among other trades.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

San Francisco Raises Safety Concerns Ahead of Tesla's (TSLA) New FSD Beta Test

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. San Francisco transport authorities, on Thursday, raised concerns about the safety record of Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) advanced driver assistant system, Reuters reported. This comes as the company is getting ready to release another beta version of its full self-driving software. The authorities also dispute the name of Tesla’s software, “Full Self-Driving” (FSD), as it might confuse customers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
electrek.co

Self-proclaimed ‘Elon Musk fanboy’ builds Tesla (TSLA) position worth over $4.6 billion

A self-proclaimed ‘Elon Musk fanboy’ has managed to accumulate a Tesla (TSLA) position worth over $4 billion. He has been keeping a relatively low profile, until now. Despite his incredible wealth, Koguan Leo has managed to stay under the radar. A Google search won’t bring up a lot other than that he is a graduate of Columbia University and New York Law School, and he founded SHI International Corp, a large IT company.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Hopes To Roll Out Tesla Insurance Worldwide, Beginning With Texas Next Month, But Says Regulations Present Massive Challenge

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is planning on offering car insurance, "based on actual driving history," in Texas next month, as per the company’s CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: The electric vehicle manufacturer, which already offers insurance in California, is hoping to jump into the insurance fray in Texas next month and anticipates approval in New York next year, Musk said.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Elkins
Person
Elon Musk
teslarati.com

Tesla FSD visualizations poised for rollout on non-FSD Beta cars next month

Tesla Full Self Driving visualizations are coming to non-FSD vehicles soon, as per recent comments by CEO Elon Musk on Twitter. According to the CEO, the option to activate FSD visualizations may be rolled out to drivers in areas such as Europe around next month. Musk’s comments came as a...
CARS
FOXBusiness

Tesla insurance may be available to owners in Texas next month, Elon Musk says

Tesla owners in Texas may be able to buy auto insurance from Elon Musk's electric car company as soon as next month. "Tesla is hoping to offer real-time (based on actual driving history) insurance in Texas next month," Musk responded to a Twitter user who asked if the automaker could offer Tesla Insurance in New York.
TEXAS STATE
investing.com

Will Tesla Accept Dogecoin (DOGE) As Payment?

A tweet claims that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will accept DOGE as payment. It says that Tesla will do so after Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) wallets come out. The tweet sparked an interesting thread. The Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) crypto community is buzzing once again. This time the story revolves around Tesla possibly accepting Dogecoin (DOGE)...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsla#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Tesla Insurance#Twitter
Investopedia

Analyst Forecasts $1,000 Price Target for Tesla (TSLA)

After revving up an astounding 508.3% in gains last year, electric car maker Tesla, Inc.'s (TSLA) stock has slowed down this year. Wobbling under an increasing list of problems ranging from an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to supply chain issues, Tesla stock has made halting progress, rising by only roughly 7.3% this year.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla bull and ARK CEO Cathie Wood names her price to sell $TSLA holdings

Tesla bull and ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has finally revealed what price $TSLA stock would have to hit for her investment firm to unload its shares of the electric automaker’s stock. During the Morningstar Investment Conference on Wednesday, Wood began to discuss what it would take for ARK to...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NHTSA Seeks Driver-Assist Data from Other Automakers Amid Tesla (TSLA) Probe

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation sent letters Monday to 12 automakers, including Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Toyota (NYSE: TM), and Volkswagen, to gather information for comparing vehicles equipped with Level 2 driver-assist systems, where the vehicle has the ability to control steering and braking/accelerating simultaneously under certain conditions.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sells Tesla Stock TSLA

PreMarket Prep podcast covers the breaking financial news and highlights of the day. Peter Tuchman, The Einstein of Wall Street, Wall Street Global Trading Academy 61:00. Speakers will include $SNDL and other major Cannabis Companies, for more information visit https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/. MEET THE HOSTS:. Dennis Dick. Twitter: https://twitter.com/TripleDTrader. Mitch Hoch. Twitter:...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Upgrades Mister Car Wash (MCW) to Buy, Downgrades O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to Neutral and Snap-On (SNA) to Underperform on Valuation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA analyst Elizabeth Suzuki made three rating calls in the bank’s research coverage of retailing-hardline car companies. The analyst upgraded Mister Car Wash (NYSE: MCW) to Buy from Neutral with a $23.00...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Notification on manager’s related party transactions

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apranga APB has received notification on the transactions in issuer's securities concluded by Minvista UAB, legal entity closely related to chairman of the board Darius Mockus (see attachment). Rimantas...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy