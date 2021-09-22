Tesla (TSLA) Insurance May Become Available in Texas Next Month

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk released updated details regarding the company’s in-house insurance program for Tesla vehicles. Musk said that Texas could see Tesla Insurance launch as soon as next month, and customer rates will be based on their actual driving history. Additionally, New York could see the automaker’s insurance program launch in 2022. The program plans to go international, but not in the short term.