(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said he would welcome the appointment of a Black woman to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors for the first time. "I would strongly agree" that a wider range of "voices" on the Fed board would enhance the central bank's mission, Powell said in response to a question from the head of the Senate Banking Committee during a hearing. No Black woman has ever been appointed to the Fed's seven-member board.

