Wex, Inc. (WEX) and ChargePoint Plan to Ease Integration of Electric Vehicles Into Corporate Fleets

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy consumption, will be participating in the monthlong, all-virtual Sustainable Fleet Technology (“SFT”) Conference. The conference is designed to showcase the “latest and greatest” in sustainable fleet tech, operations and implementations. The conference takes place twice a week — Tuesday and Thursdays — from 2–3:30 p.m. EST, and runs through Oct. 19, 2021. Ideanomics, along with its subsidiaries WAVE and US Hybrid, will be participating in panel discussions scheduled for Sept. 30, Oct. 12 and Oct. 14. IDEX chief scientist and US Hybrid CEO Dr. Abas Goodarzi will be a featured speaker during the “Hydrogen as a Transportation Solution” discussion; his remarks will center around why hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks may offer the key to achieving the performance, affordability and range required to meet demanding duty cycles. Other discussion participants include transit and fleet end users from NACFE and ZEBRA. WAVE CTO Michael Masquelier will take part in the “Innovative Charging Solutions” discussion along with representatives from Amply, Beam, eCAMION, EVgo and Renewable Innovations. Finally, Ideanomics managing director of financial products Kate Lam will be a participant in the “Funding Sources and Creative Financing for Sustainable Fleet Deployment” sessionwith executives from Doering Fleet, GNA and NASEO.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO