Economy

Wex, Inc. (WEX) and ChargePoint Plan to Ease Integration of Electric Vehicles Into Corporate Fleets

 6 days ago

WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, and ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network operating in North America and Europe, have announced plans to expand their existing relationship to provide seamless integration of EV charging for mixed fleets that include internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE). This expanded global partnership is expected to not only provide customers ready access to the largest public EV charging network for on-route charging needs, but also enable 'depot' and 'at-home' charging along with the means to facilitate employee reimbursement.

PORTLAND, ME
ECONOMY
ECONOMY
ECONOMY
MARKETS
CARS
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
ECONOMY
POLITICS
MARKETS
MINNESOTA STATE
DEARBORN, MI
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ECONOMY
CELL PHONES
MARKETS
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ENERGY INDUSTRY

