Auburn is 2-1 after a 28-20 loss to Penn State on Saturday. Bryan Harsin and the Tigers knew they’d enter a hostile environment as they were the Nittany Lions’ first “White Out” opponent since 2019 and just the 3rd non-conference team to ever play in the game. And while they hung in, they were forced to take the flight back to Alabama with their 1st loss of the season. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions held serve at Beaver Stadium and sent their fans home happy.

AUBURN, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO