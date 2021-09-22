CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble Games and Happy Ray Games Announce Physical Version of Ikenfell; Japanese Localization and Release This November

By Orpheus Joshua
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Humble Games and developer Happy Ray Games have announced that their critically acclaimed indie RPG, Ikenfell, will be receiving a physical release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch thanks to a partnership with Limited Run Games. Pre-orders for this physical edition will be available on September 24, 2021, via Limited Run Games’ official website.

IN THIS ARTICLE
