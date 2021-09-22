Humble Games and Happy Ray Games Announce Physical Version of Ikenfell; Japanese Localization and Release This November

A Japanese retro gaming fan has now managed to collect every single Game Boy game ever released. Announcing the massive achievement over on Twitter, user marumi_1985 posted a series of images depicting his complete collection of all 1,244 titles ever to have commercially released in Japan over the course of more than a decade between 1989 to 2001. The whole process took him just two years to accomplish, but the last eight games alone left him hanging since last spring. Luckily, he was able to track them down and purchase them over this summer, finally completing his entire set.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO