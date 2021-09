A mystery is afoot, or at least it will be soon, as Sherlock Holmes Chapter One has locked down a holiday release date. Developer Frogwares has also released a new deep dive gameplay video, which provides a peek at Sherlock’s “Mind Palace” where he formulates theories, your upgradeable mansion hub, and combat (which, thankfully, can be skipped altogether if you want to stick to the mysteries). You can check out a new release date trailer, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO