CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In Turkey

By Rob Cook
beef2live.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilk was the most produced food commodity in Turkey in 2019 followed by wheat and sugarbeets. Turkey produced more than 20 million metric tons of milk in 2019. Turkey produced more than 4 million metric tons of 8 different food commodities in 2019.

beef2live.com

Comments / 0

Related
beef2live.com

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Seed Cotton (FAO)

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Seed Cotton (FAO) China was the largest producer of seed cotton in the world in 2019 followed by India and the United States. China produced more than 51 billion pounds of seed cotton in 2019. Eight (8) countries produced more than 3 billion...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Weekly grain movement – Corn and soybean volume trends higher

The newest set of grain export inspection data from USDA, out Monday morning and covering the week through Sept. 23. Corn and soybeans both made moderate inroads compared to the prior week, with each crop landing on the upper end of analyst estimates. Wheat volume was disappointing, in contrast, moving moderately lower from a week ago and falling below the entire range of trade guesses. Corn export inspections improved 28% week-over-week to reach 20.4 million bushels. That was near the upper end of trade estimates, which ranged between 11.8 million and 22.6 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are still well below last year’s pace so far, with 44.9 million bushels since the start of September. Mexico accounted for more than half of all U.S. corn export inspections last week, with 11.6 million bushels. Japan, Honduras, Costa Rica and Panama rounded out the top five. Sorghum export inspections moved substantially higher week-over-week, climbing to 4.6 million bushels. That grain is bound for China, Mexico and Vietnam. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are still off to a sluggish start compared to a year ago after reaching 5.2 million bushels since Sept. 1. Soybean export inspections improved to 16.2 million bushels last week, versus the prior week’s tally of 10.2 million bushels. That was also on the higher end of trade estimates, which ranged between 5.5 million and 18.4 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are still only about a fifth of last year’s pace after reaching 34.6 million bushels. China dominated U.S. soybean export inspections last week, accounting for 10.6 million bushels. Germany, Mexico, Taiwan and Indonesia filled out the top five. Wheat export inspections were lackluster, falling to about half of the prior week’s total to 10.5 million bushels. That tally was also below all trade guesses, which ranged between 14.7 million and 23.0 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year still lag moderately behind last year’s pace, with 294.0 million bushels. Nigeria was the No. 1 destination for U.S. wheat export inspections last week, with 1.8 million bushels. Thailand, Yemen, Mexico and Japan rounded out the top five. Read more from the latest USDA grain export inspection report, which covers the week through Sept. 23.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

U.S. Sunflower Production By Hour

The United States produced 2.98 billion pounds of sunflowers in 2020. The United States average yield per acre of 1,790 pounds increased 230 pounds from 2019. Planted area, at 1.72 million acres, was 27 percent above the previous year. Area harvested increased 33 percent from 2019 to 1.67 million acres.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

World Corn Production: Ranking of Countries & States (FAO)

The United States is the largest producer of corn in the world followed by China, Brazil, Iowa & Argentina. Eight (8) countries and four (4) states produce over 1 billion bushels of corn. Seven (7) states rank in the top 15 largest corn producers in the world.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metric Tons#Wheat#Turkey Milk
KELOLAND TV

Dakota44 producing flavorful, quality turkey products

Today on KELOLAND Living we’re taking turkey up a notch by talking with Renee Robertson, who is the head of Marketing and Rebecca Rink who is the director of veterinary services. We’re also being joined by Burley Foods Culinary Chef, Jeff Baker, who is whipping up some turkey sliders that we can’t wait to taste. They’re all here to tell us why Dakota44 is the perfect choice for bold, funky, and fresh meals, snacks, and appetizers.
AGRICULTURE
Columbia Daily Tribune

Food waste produces a number of woes

“If you want dessert, you have to eat a bit more of your dinner first.”. Or perhaps you have heard that you should finish your plate because there are starving people in the world and we shouldn’t waste food. We are wasting a lot of it and, because of that, we are wasting a lot of energy too.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
beef2live.com

In September, what is new crop and old crop?

The wheat, oats and barley marketing years begin June 1. The canola and flaxseed marketing years begin July 1. The cotton, peanuts and rice marketing years begin Aug. 1. The corn, grain sorghum and soybean marketing years begin Sept. 1. The soybean meal and soybean oil marketing years begin Oct. 1.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Ranking Of Countries In Central America That Produce The Most Beef (FAO)

Ranking Of Countries In Central America That Produce The Most Beef (FAO) Mexico was the largest producer of beef in Central America in 2019 followed by Guatemala and Nicaragua. Six (6) countries in Central America produced more than 140 million pounds of beef in 2019. Mexico accounted for roughly 79%...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

U.S. Cotton Production By Year

United States cotton production down 5 million bales. Upland cotton production was estimated at 14.4 million 480-pound bales, down 25 percent from the previous year. The United States yield for Upland cotton is estimated at 813 pounds per acre, up 3 pounds from 2019. Upland planted area, estimated at 11.9 million acres, was down 12 percent from the previous year. Harvested area, at 8.51 million acres, was down 25 percent from the previous year.
AGRICULTURE
kiss951.com

These Are The States With The Most Food Scarcity Post Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic created economic hardship for millions of Americans. With the onset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, the U.S. unemployment rate spiked to 14.8%. While many jobs quickly returned, millions of workers—many of whom previously worked in lower-wage positions—are still unable to find work or have dropped out of the workforce. Despite robust government efforts to provide relief to households, many families have struggled to meet their basic needs throughout the pandemic. One example is food scarcity or insecurity, a condition defined by the disruption of food intake or eating patterns typically due to a lack of economic resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

TODAY producer shares the Venezuelan foods that remind her of home

During Hispanic Heritage Month, TODAY is sharing the community’s history, pain, joy and pride. We are highlighting Hispanic trailblazers and rising voices. TODAY will be publishing personal essays, stories, videos and specials throughout the months of September and October. For more, head here. Yael Federbush, a special projects producer at...
FOOD & DRINKS
North Denver News

UN Spotlights Need for Producing Healthy Food for All

UNITED NATIONS — Nearly half the planet cannot afford healthy food, the United Nations secretary-general warned at a food summit Thursday that seeks to improve global food production and access. “Food is life. But in countries, communities and households in every corner of the world, this essential need — this...
UNITED NATIONS
mining.com

RANKED: World’s top ten nickel producers

Nickel and its compounds are essential for manufacturing steel, but nickel has also been dubbed ‘the silent saviour’ as it plays a role in the global transition to clean energy as one of the key metals used in batteries for electric vehicles. Total nickel reserves are estimated at 94 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
beef2live.com

Export sales: Soybeans post solid results

The latest batch of grain export data from USDA, out Thursday morning and covering the week through Sept. 16, showed some lackluster results for corn and wheat, but soybean volume was more encouraging after moving to the upper end of trade estimates. Wheat volume fell 42% lower week-over-week but stayed just above the prior four-week average. Corn slumped to the lower end of trade estimates, meantime. Corn export sales moved higher week-over-week but only gathered another 14.7 million bushels last week. Analysts were generally expecting a bigger haul, with trade guesses ranging between 11.8 million and 31.5 million bushels. Cumulative sales for the 2021/22 marketing year are less than half of last year’s pace so far, with 33.3 million bushels. Corn export shipments were more robust, with 19.1 million bushels. Mexico accounted for more than half of that total, with 10.0 million bushels. China, Japan, Jamaica and Guatemala rounded out the top five. Sorghum exports totaled 4.8 million bushels last week, with 100% of that grain bound for China. A modest volume of export shipments also traveled to Mexico last week. Soybean exports saw net sales reach 33.2 million bushels last week. That was toward the higher end of trade estimates, which ranged between 18.4 million and 40.4 million bushels. Cumulative sales for the 2021/22 marketing year are still slim versus last year’s pace so far, however. Soybean export shipments came in at 10.4 million bushels. Mexico was the No. 1 destination, with 3.1 million bushels. Japan, China, the Netherlands and Malaysia filled out the top five. Wheat exports tumbled 42% lower week-over-week but stayed 1% above the prior four-week average, with 13.1 million bushels. That was a bit toward the lower end of trade estimates, which ranged between 9.2 million and 22.0 million bushels. Cumulative sales for the 2021/22 marketing year are still trending moderately below last year’s pace, with 251.3 million bushels. Wheat export shipments inched 2% above the prior four-week average, with 18.7 million bushels. Mexico topped all destinations, with 3.4 million bushels. The Philippines, Japan, China and South Korea rounded out the top five. Click here for more highlights and insights from the latest USDA report, covering Sept. 10 through Sept. 16.
AGRICULTURE
mining.com

Top copper producers show some love for Peru’s leftist leader

Some of the world’s biggest miners say they like what they’re hearing from Peru’s new leftist government of late, further easing fears that drastic policy changes could stall future output in the No. 2 copper nation. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. boss Richard Adkerson said Thursday at an industry event that he was...
WORLD
beef2live.com

A closer look at the start of Brazil’s corn planting season

The first crop of corn planting in Southern Brazil is making strong progress with some reports of farmers already finishing and getting ready to switch to soybeans. So far Rio Grande do Sul has had excellent rainfall. However, forecasts are still calling for a drier October which could lead to issues with poor stand. The start of the 2022 first corn harvest is already pegged for early January as initial corn seedings are off to a good start.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy