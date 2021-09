Broadway performances all over the New York theater district are starting back up again after a year and a half of COVID-19 pandemic closures. There are currently six musical productions (four new, two revivals) set to open this fall. Could we see any of them contend at next year’s Tony Awards? Let’s take a look at the plot of each musical as well as some of the awards history of their creators, actors, and creative teams, plus the opening and closing dates (where applicable). SEETony Awards history: Black winners from pioneer Juanita Hall to record-breaker Audra McDonald “Six” (previews begin September 17;...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 HOURS AGO