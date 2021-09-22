Secretary of State to send registration postcards

DES MOINES — The Iowa Secretary of State's Office will send postcards to 50,000 Iowans to help them register to vote. The office announced Wednesday that the postcards would include instructions on how to register and a QR code the recipient can use to register to vote online. The mailing coincides with National Voter Registration Month, which is celebrated every year in September. Postcards should arrive in mailboxes around Sept. 28, which is recognized as National Voter Registration Day.