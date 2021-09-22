CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Air Canada Vacations Unveils Sun Collection

TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir Canada Vacations is inviting Canadians to dream of sunny escapes and warm sandy beaches with the release of their newest Sun brochure. Unveiled to travel professionals from across the country last week, this year’s brochure features an exciting product lineup guaranteed to get customers excited about creating their perfect vacation. Air Canada Vacations’ 2021/2022 Sun Collection offers travellers an incomparable selection of packages in 42 sunny destinations.

ca.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Airline in the U.S., According to Data

Even if everything goes right, air travel is usually a challenge. It takes a lot of time and money to just book a ticket, pack up your essentials, and get to and from the airport—and that's before you even arrive at your destination. But once you throw in the added stress of COVID-19 on top of the many uncertain factors that come with flying in general, there are plenty of potential problems that could arise, which is why booking with an airline you trust is key. To help steer you in the right direction, or away from the wrong one, Best Life determined the most unreliable airline in the U.S., based on a new passenger-based study from J.D. Power.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Air Canada Travel Agents Race: Switzerland Video

Air Canada’s Global Sales team, in partnership with Switzerland Tourism, recently hosted a group of travel agents at the latest edition of the Air Canada Race in Basel, Switzerland. TravelPulse Canada also was on the scene. After 18 months of ever-changing pandemic restrictions, a dramatically reduced network and lockdowns, the...
Robb Report

These Companies Are Making It Easy to Book a Single Room on a Luxury Charter

The opportunity to reserve a single room on a charter yacht is rare, but there are companies that specialize in the service. “Couples or singles interested in expeditions, rather than a specific yacht, tend to be our clients,” says Tamsin Vaughan, director of yacht expeditions for EYOS, a UK firm that zeroes in on luxury travel to extreme and off-the-grid destinations. “We go places where they wouldn’t charter yachts by themselves.” The 236-foot Nansen Explorer, a seven-stateroom yacht with a bar, lounge and gym, will host an EYOS charter in Antarctica this winter. Kayaking around glaciers and hiking snow-covered slopes are...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
simpleflying.com

Air Canada Reportedly Eyeing December Australia Return

Air Canada plans to resume flights between Vancouver and Sydney in mid-December. The announcement comes hot on the heels of Qantas saying it intends to resume flying the route before Christmas. Four flights a week to Sydney from mid-December. As reported in Executive Traveller on Tuesday, an Air Canada Boeing...
WORLD
TravelPulse

Vacation Bookings for Winter Holiday Travel Period on the Rise

After a devastating winter holiday period in 2020, the travel industry is already showing major signs of a bounce-back in terms of advance bookings for Christmas vacations. According to CNBC.com, many hotels are already fully booked for the 2021 holiday season despite a rising number of coronavirus cases associated with the Delta variant. The travel industry is crediting vaccines for the increased confidence in tourists to book in advance.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Carnival Victory Ship Renamed Carnival Radiance

The Carnival Victory cruise ship has officially changed its name to Carnival Radiance as it nears completion of its $200 million renovation in Cadiz, Spain. The third Sunshine-class series ship in Carnival’s fleet, the Radiance will begin sailing from Cadiz to its homeport in Long Beach, California beginning on October 18.
LONG BEACH, CA
Birmingham Star

Air Canada resumes Toronto-Delhi operations after pause

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Canada's largest airline, Air Canada, has resumed operations in India after a four-month-long suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Responding to a passenger's query on resumption of flights to India, Air Canada on Twitter said it is resuming flight to Delhi."Yes, the route is resuming," Air Canada replied to a Twitter user.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Cruise Ships#Sun Collection#Canadians#Air Canada Vacations#Aeroplan#Play Collection#The Pure Nature Tour#Volcanoes Beach Tour#Lgbtq#Air Canada#Air Canada Cleancare#Air Canada Rouge#Touchfree Bag Check#Great Exuma#Caribbea
TravelPulse

Goway Packs Ideas For All Destinations In One Interactive Brochure

For the first time ever, Goway has packed travel suggestions for all of its destination regions in one interactive brochure. Your Next Journey: The Best of Goway Travel, features more than 450 curated travel suggestions from Goway’s team of Destination Specialists. These custom travel experts also offer tips, insights and their own in-destination photos.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Crystal Cruises Becomes First Line To Resume Sailing From New York

Crystal Cruises today becomes the first in the industry to return to sailing from New York City since the pandemic shut down all cruise operations 18 months ago. This evening, the luxury liner Crystal Symphony will set sail for the first in a series of nine seven-night ‘Luxury Bermuda Escape’ voyages. These itineraries will take guests on a round-trip sailing from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal to Bermuda’s Royal Naval Dockyard, with departures every Friday, now through November 19, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
simpleflying.com

All Airbus: Air Canada Rouge Goes Full Narrowbody

Air Canada Rouge, the lower-cost subsidiary and leisure airline of the Canadian flag carrier, took to the skies again in September. With the B767-300ER gone, its 39-strong fleet is now exclusively Airbus. They’re used on 60 routes until the end of the year as it rebuilds its network. Air Canada...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

2021 Travel Restrictions: The Safest Countries to Visit This Fall

The reopening of international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic saw significant milestones over the summer as a handful of marquee destinations welcomed back tourists for the first time in over a year. Despite the emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant, travelers will have far more options when venturing abroad this fall compared to last. Here's a look at some of the safest countries travelers can visit with peace of mind this autumn.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
TravelPulse

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils More Details of $11,000-a-Night Suite

Are you looking to cruise in the lap of luxury? Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced that its new 4,443-square-foot suite aboard the new Seven Seas Grandeur ship would cost $11,000 a night. With the vessel scheduled to sail in November 2023 and tickets now on sale, the cruise line is...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Carnival Corp. Plans To Operate at 50 Percent Capacity in October

Cruise giant Carnival Corp. & plc said it expects that over 50 percent of its total fleet will resume passenger operations by the end of October and nearly 65 percent will be carrying guests by New Year’s Day. To date, eight of the company’s nine cruise line brands – Carnival...
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

More Countries Add WTTC Safe Travels Stamp

New Zealand, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Oman have joined more than 400 destinations around the world in adding the World Travel and Tourism Council's Safe Travels Stamp. The certification is recognized as a global symbol of safety and is used to rebuild global consumer confidence and encourage the return of safe international travel.
WORLD
TravelPulse

Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla Partners With Black In Travel

WHY IT RATES: The partnership will include an exclusive event for Black In Travel members. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer. Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla is delighted to announce its newest partnership with Black In Travel. Black In Travel helps provide minority travelers with resources, recommendations, exclusive events and memorable experiences. The partnership will see Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla host an exclusive event for Black In Travel members to experience one of Mexico’s best holidays, the Day of the Dead, on November 5 – 7.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

New Study Finds Hispanic Travelers Spent $113.9 Billion on Domestic Travel

MMGY Global and its nonprofit study partner Travel Unity have released some of its data from its newest study on underrepresented travelers, called “Vistas Latinas: A Landmark Study on U.S. Travelers of Hispanic Descent.”. The study compiles data from two different surveys and studies, both done with at least 3,000...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Mexican Tourism Minister Visits US, Plans Future Trips to Promote Travel

The Mexican Minister of Tourism visited the United States this week as part of an effort to promote the country’s tourism industry and generate new business in its largest source market. According to Mexico News Daily, Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco Marques, 10 state tourism ministers and executives from three Mexican...
U.S. POLITICS
TravelPulse

Scotland Relaxes COVID Rules for International Travelers

The Scottish government is relaxing its rules for international travelers visiting Scotland, confirming to the British Broadcasting Corp. (BBC) that fully-vaccinated travelers no longer have to take pre-departure COVID-19 tests. The change will benefit Scots returning home from abroad and visitors from non-red list countries. In addition, Scotland will also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
caribjournal.com

Air Canada Set for Saint Lucia Return

Air Canada is set to return to Saint Lucia next week. The carrier will relaunch Toronto-Saint Lucia service on Oct. 3, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority confirmed. The new service comes following an easing of restrictions on travel between the two countries earlier this month. The Toronto-Saint Lucia service will...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy