A Republican lawmaker has accused a pro-Israel group of “foreign interference in our elections” after it denounced him for not backing Iron Dome.Congressman Thomas Massie attacked the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) after it criticised him on social media.An AIPAC Facebook advert read: “Efforts to cut, add conditions, or restrict America’s strong, bipartisan commitment to Israel will only harm America’s national interests,” next to a picture of Mr Massie.“When Israel faced rocket attacks, Thomas Massie voted against Iron Dome,” the caption added.The Kentucky congressman was the only Republican to vote against a $1bn bill to fund Israel’s defence...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 18 HOURS AGO